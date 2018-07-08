At the ripe age of 24, Justin Bieber is apparently ready to put his wild youth behind him for good and settle down as a married man. He popped the question to girlfriend Hailey Baldwin during a romantic escape in the Bahamas ...at least according to various reports and two chatty eye-witnesses.

As per TMZ , the pair were dining at a restaurant and dancing to salsa music amongst other guests last night when Bieber's security team asked people to put their phones away because they were about to witness something special. Then Bieber got down on one knee and proposed to his 21-year-old paramour. Presumably she said yes.

Adding credence to the reports is a post that appeared on the Instagram feed of Bieber's father Jeremy. "@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!" wrote his dad.

It was just two months ago that Baldwin was fending off rumors that she was dating another young Canadian hitmaker after she walked the Met Gala red carpet with Shawn Mendes. At the same time, the world was wondering what exactly was the deal with Bieber and Selena Gomez after the pair rekindled their romance for a brief affair earlier this year.

It was on June 11th, quite literally less than a month ago, when the world found out Bieber and Baldwin, who previously dated for a short time in 2015, had reunited on some terms. The pair were spotted all over Miami after traveling to the town together for a Christian conference thrown by the hip paster who had married Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

The pair have been on a seemingly never-ending vacation since then, and more or less confirmed that their reunion was romantic in nature by kissing in public in Brooklyn . While the pair do share a history, this still has moved quite fast.

Though, apparently not waiting to put a ring on in it is all the rage amongst 24-year-old global pop superstars at the moment. Just ask Ariana Grande, who got engaged to Pete Davidson before her recent 25th birthday.

It's quite shocking news by celebrity engagement standards, but eventually it will settle in just for you to realize that Bieber is marrying into the fame Hollywood Baldwin clan. We can only imagine the speech his maybe soon-to-be uncle-in-law Alec will make at the ceremony.