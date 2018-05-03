Another day, another Kaia Gerber –Cindy Crawford double-take. And this time, Versace is to blame.

Once again, the younger half of the mother-daughter modeling duo stepped out looking identical to her mom. Gerber attended the Omega event in Berlin on Wednesday night in a black studded Versace dress that could have time-traveled straight from Crawford's closet from the '90s. She accessorized the look with simple makeup featuring a statement cat-eye, a sleek side part, and studded earrings.

This is hardly the first time the Kaia-Cindy comparison has been made. Last year, Gerber starred in a denim campaign, which drew major comparisons to Crawford's Calvin Klein ads from back in the day. And don't even get us started on when the two of them step onto a red carpet together.

Another thing the #twinning pair has in common? Their relationship with—and love for—Versace. Crawford starred in a campaign for the brand in 1987, when Gianni Versace was the acting creative director. In 2017, under the leadership of Donatella Versace, Kaia appeared in an advertisement that looked nearly identical to her mom's from back in the day. During SS18 Fashion Week in Milan in September, Gerber and Crawford walked the Versace runway together—Gerber as a part of the main show, and Crawford in the supermodel-packed finale that will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the best fashion week moments of all time.

The Crawford-Gerbers aren't the only famous family having a major Versace moment. Last week, Gigi Hadid celebrated her 25th, "golden" birthday wearing a gold Versace dress, and sister Bella Hadid wore a Cheetah option from the iconic Italian label. Like Crawford and Gerber, the Hadids have also appeared in Versace fashion shows and campaigns.

Though Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber share the same looks, that doesn't necessarily mean Kaia Gerber always takes her mom's fashion advice. "If you ask for my opinion, I’m going to tell you the truth," Crawford said in an interview last year about what happens when her daughter asks for feedback on her style choices. "If you don’t want my opinion, don’t ask. But she usually does."

