Kaia Gerber Got Her First Tattoo

Kaia Gerber is freshly inked. On Tuesday, the 17-year-old model interrupted her well-curated Instagram grid of polished editorials and slick runway shots to share a rare selfie. In it , Gerber is pictured doing the peace sign while parking her car somewhere in the mountains. "Just coming on here to say I don’t think enough people talk about the weather these days," she wrote in the caption. But while most fans took followed the prompt and filled the comments with some choice remarks about the weather, a few eagle-eyed followers noticed that she was actually showing off her new tattoo.

Mostly hidden on the inside of her right arm, the tiny piece is a word in cursive that was too small for most people to decipher. According to Page Six , though, it spells out her middle name, Jordan.

As it turns out, Kaia wasn't alone when she got it done. An Instagram post shared by tattoo artist Rafael Valdez on Sunday, revealed that her brother, Presley, took her to the artist in Malibu and got another tattoo added to his collection (on his left forearm) while they were there. Instagram posts shared by Valdez and Presley have all been strategically posed to hide the tattoo, so fans will have to wait a bit to see what he got.

According to Page Six , while this is Gerber's first tattoo, her brother already has quite a few—including a couple done in her honor. The first is her signature, while the second is the number 23 in roman numerals (XXIII), which Page Six speculates is a reference to her middle name since 23 was Michael Jordan's jersey number. Meanwhile, StyleCaster 's theory is that it references the siblings' birthdays (July 2, 1999, and September 3, 2001), or Gerber's couture debut at Chanel's show on January 23, 2018.

