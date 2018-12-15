Kanye West is getting a jumpstart on his 2019 resolutions! He's re-igniting an old beef with Drake , possibly starting a new one with Ariana Grande , and setting an ambitious intention: host Saturday Night Live , as produced by the mysterious NBC executive "Lauren" Michaels. And also, he's gonna floss more too (we assume).

Just after publicly calling on Drake to apologize to him and accusing him of threatening the Kardashian-West family, West noticed that pop star Ariana Grande had maybe not-so-subtly shaded his feud when she tweeted, "guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u," referencing the singles she and Miley Cyrus recently debuted. West responded with a screenshot of that tweet captioned with the message, "I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me," following that with "All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song."

Kanye West, for the record, would never use a public beef or disagreement to promote a song! When has he ever ?

Related: Drake and Kris Jenner: A Brief History of Their Unlikely Friendship