Just because Kanye West and Drake stopped throwing shade — at least in public forums —at each other a handful of months ago doesn't mean they've reconciled. West made sure that everyone knew exactly that when he took to Twitter today, where he called out Drake for everything from trying to clear a sample of one of his songs to texting Kris Jenner and "playing all these industry games." Oh, right, and Kanye also suggested that Drake is "trying to take food out of [his] idol's kids' mouth" as in the three kids that West shares with Kim Kardashian.

West's reigniting of their feud started when he tweeted a screenshot of a text message from someone named "Free." In the text message, West was asked whether or not he wanted to approve Drake's sample of his 808s & Heartbreak track "Say You Will." (Drake used the sample in his 2009 So Far Gone mixtape track "Say What's Real," which is presumably due for a reissue on its 10th anniversary, as Billboard notes .) West didn't immediately share his answer but he did tweet the screenshot of the request with the words, "This proves sh-t faker than wrestling."

He then demanded an apology from Drake "for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out [his] idol's kids' mouths." West also revealed that he has been contacting Drake since his GOOD Music artist Pusha T entered into a feud with Drake, when Pusha T dropped the bombshell that the Toronto rapper has a secret son (which Drake later admitted to on his own album, Scorpion ). "Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro," West tweeted. "You sneak dissing on [Travis Scott] records and texting Kris [Jenner] talking bout how’s the family."

What is more hilarious: picturing Drake's text thread with Kris Jenner or the fact that this whole time Kanye could have walked a few doors down to talk to Drake in person? (They both live in the same Hidden Hills enclave of Calabasas.) The verdict is out, but things quickly became less amusing when West brought up Drake's child, Adonis Graham.

Apparently, Drake has been thinking that West is the one who informed Pusha T that he had a son — and West took the opportunity to set the record straight. "I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son," he tweeted. "It’s all love bro bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro. Sending purple emojis when I’m dealing with mental shit. I need my apologies now. Not through Scooter [Braun] either. Not through Travis [Scott]. No tough talk either. This ain’t about who could pay to have something done to somebody. This man to man bro. This been bothering me too long... Stop this already bro. You getting people hurt out here. And over what."

Kanye's call out actually worked because shortly after he tweeted that he had spoken to Drake. "Drake finally called," he tweeted. "Mission accomplished." One thing, however, didn't get resolved: "By the way," West tweeted of the sample Drake was hoping to get permission to use, "not cleared😂."

As for Drake's response to all of this?