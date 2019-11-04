Kanye West , fresh off the release of hotly contested rap-slash-gospel album Jesus Is King , has sparked an internet mystery.

A little background: Because Halloween was on a Thursday this year, the holiday actually lasted for nearly two weeks. Many celebrities, flush with cash and perpetually desperate for Instagram engagement, were compelled to post multiple elaborate costumes. And of course the Kardashians went all out. While Kim Kardashian dressed as Legally Blonde ’s legendary Elle Woods for a solo costume (Get it? Because she’s becoming a lawyer? And she’s an LA woman that people tend to underestimate?) her children and husband also sported a series of intense themed outfits, captured by professional photoshoots, natch.

The Kardashian-Wests dressed as the Flintstones, alien-like “West Worms,” and characters from the kids’ movie Sing . And for every single costume, Kanye supposedly wore an enormous outfit of the sort beloved by team mascots and furries, in which his entire body and head were completely obscured. And so the internet started wondering: was Kanye actually inside the kostumes?

Kim eventually posted a shot to her Instagram stories showing Kanye sans alien/”West Worm” head. But she also confessed on Instagram that daughter Chicago had to be photoshopped into the Flintstones photo because she was too scared of “Kanye’s” Dino costume.

“This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino!,” Kim wrote. “LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!”

Dedicated fans (and trolls) pointed out that if the photos used Photoshop in the first place, Kim could have surely edited Kanye in for her Instagram story. A konspiracy! She also has yet to provide similar proof of Kanye in the Flintstones / Sing looks. When it comes to Dino, there’s also something of a height disparity. Kanye stands at 5’8; Kim is 5’3, and was photographed barefoot. The Dino head towers at least a foot above Kim–so where would Kanye’s head go? It surely could not fit inside Dino’s skinny neck. The image makes no physical sense!

And remember this gem from Mr. West, back when he loved to tweet? For Halloween 2019, he was likely in costume with his family. But we prefer to imagine him roaming the flaming hills of the Valley, staring at trick-or-treaters with disdain.