Forget Carpool Karaoke —Kanye West is now leading a return to karaoke purism, with the help of one very special, very unexpected guest. On Wednesday evening, the rapper shared a photo on Twitter of him and Mark Zuckerberg doing karaoke the way it's meant to be done: in a small, dimly lit room crowded with friends, and with a track list comprised solely of '90s and early-aughts hits. "We sang Backstreet Boys I want it that way," West captioned the picture, which also confirmed that the gathering was appropriately awkward for a karaoke sesh, with one person (West) getting a little too into his solo and another (Zuckerberg) looking sheepish and reluctant to really give his all to the 1999 smash.

It's interesting to note that West only shared the photo on Twitter, his preferred (and, currently, only) form of social media, despite the fact that the platform is one of the main competitors of his karaoke buddy, who has stakes in both Facebook and Instagram and does not, in fact, have a Twitter account at all. Zuckerberg, for his part, has yet to post about the hangout.

In case you're confused about this musical match, West and Zuckerberg aren't totally unexpected duet partners. In 2016, shortly after shooting his shot and tweeting , "Mark Zuckerberg invest 1 billion dollars into Kanye West ideas," West appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to confirm that his plea had gone unfulfilled, despite the fact that he'd previously had a private dinner with the Facebook founder and his wife Priscilla Chan. "Yes, I should have put [the tweet] on Facebook. Now I understand why he didn't hit me back," West told DeGeneres. "I understand that Zuckerberg doesn't use Twitter, even though I have had dinner with him and his wife and told him about how I wanted to help the world, and then he said he'd help me, and then bla bla bla." He added, "I feel that if I had more resources I could help more people."

And earlier this year, West once again called on Zuckerberg, among several other social media heavyweights, to join him in a "live-streamed meeting" to talk about the harmful effects of these platforms on users who become obsessed with the validation of "likes." Though no such meeting seems to have occurred since that September request, perhaps Wednesday's karaoke party also included a frank discussion of the dangers of social media—in between renditions of perennial boy-band jams, of course.

