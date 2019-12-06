Kanye West is going back to the opera. After debuting his first opera, Nebuchadnezzar , in Los Angeles last month, West has announced that he’ll be revisiting that format on December 8th with Mary .

Mary , which will once again be directed by Vanessa Beecroft , is set to unfold at Miami Marine Stadium in Miami, Florida, just as Art Basel hits its peak . West made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday. As we’ve come to expect from the newly religious rapper , the announcement was accompanied by a bible verse: “And the angel said unto her: fear not, Mary: For thou hast found favour with God. And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name Jesus.”

Judging by that, along with the fairly obvious title, one has to assume that West’s latest operatic venture will be rooted in the story of the Virgin Mary. There’s no word yet on who will play the title role, but if West’s last opera—which starred the rapper Sheck Wes—is any indication, expect West to pull from his Rolodex of very famous friends.

If you plan on attending the event, we have some good news and some bad news. The good news is that like Nebuchadnezzar , the opera will once again feature music from West’s Sunday Service choir. The bad news unfortunately, is that you have to pay at least 200 dollars to see it. If that happens to be something you can afford, tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased right here .

