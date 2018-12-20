Congratulations to that cross-section of people who are making new year's resolutions to get richer in 2019 and who clamor to know every detail of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters' lives: On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian West and her sisters announced that they will stop sharing posts on their namesake websites and apps in the new year, putting $2.99 per month, per sister, back in fans' pockets.

"We've had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019. We truly hope you've enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what's ahead," read an identical post on each of the websites that will soon be defunct.

While Kardashian West's app offered subscribers beauty and style tips plus the occasional photo, she resisted sharing on Instagram. Kourtney Kardashian 's focused more on health and wellness. Kylie Jenner often shared makeup tutorials and behind-the-scenes looks at her Kylie Cosmetics photoshoots, and Khloé Kardashian typically alternated between outlining her exercise regimens and mommy-blogging about her 8-month-old daughter True.

Kendall Jenner , meanwhile, deleted her own app a full year before her sisters, and announced the move in a post on her site that looked suspiciously similar to the rest of her sisters' current-day missives. "As I look ahead to the next year, my goals and priorities are changing. I've had an incredible 2+ years connecting with all of you, but I've made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018. I hope you've enjoyed this journey as much as I have, and am looking forward to sharing the next chapter with you. Love, Kendall," she wrote . Always a trendsetter, that one.

These app shutdowns are the latest example of the Kardashian-Jenners slowly but surely streamlining their vast empire. Earlier this year, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney announced that they were closing all of their remaining DASH stores. "We've loved running DASH, but in the last few years we've all grown so much individually. We've been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it's time to move on," Kardashian West wrote on her app in April. "We love our DASH Dolls and are so grateful for the amazing memories—and we have to give a special thanks to the DASH employees and all of the incredible fans and customers who have supported us throughout the years! We couldn't have done it without you. Thank you to everyone!"

Now, without apps to update and a chain of moderately priced boutiques to run, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters can focus on what's really important: rolling out even more lip kits, contour sets, figure-flattering jeans, and, of course, over-the-top photoshoots .

Related: 8 Times the Kardashians and Jenners Wore Vintage Clothes