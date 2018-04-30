Karl Lagerfeld Debuts His First Limited Edition Makeup Line

When a name as iconic as Karl Lagerfeld crosses over into the makeup world--beauty fans take note. The legendary fashion designer and longtime creative director of Chanel is officially joining the beauty space by transforming his famous sketches into a limited edition makeup collection in collaboration with Australian beauty brand, ModelCo.

Having first started the line with his drawings, the theme of the fifty-plus piece collection was inspired by “illuminated beauty”, with LED light infused lip glosses sculpted in the designer's iconic silhouette of a ponytail, sunglasses and tie. “This collection is done for people of any age who might like it — also young people who know more about makeup than all of us", Lagerfeld told WWD , with Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld, continuing on to express the evolution of the brand. “This collaboration presents a new, very relevant way to connect with our audience, for whom we are much more than a fashion brand — we are a fashionable companion in their daily lives. Looking beautiful when going out is, of course, important to our consumers, and we are very happy that we can help them [do] so and can do it with a smile," shared Righi.

And while the Fendi Creative Director admitted that “I had never done such a complete (makeup) collection before", Righi hinted that Lagerfeld's first makeup collection may not be his last. “Making women feel beautiful, confident and happy is part of what we do every day,” shared Righi,“Therefore, a beauty line is something we definitely can see becoming part of our permanent offer.” Lagerfeld's collection will carry everything from mascaras, to brow gels and makeup brushes and will be officially launching May 14th.

