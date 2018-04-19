More than a decade into her wildly successful career as a supermodel, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Karlie Kloss is still checking items off her bucket list.

On Thursday, Estée Lauder announced that Kloss had been named its newest global spokesmodel. "We are beyond thrilled to welcome the one and only @karliekloss to the family! The epitome of an #EsteeLauder woman, she confessed that she's dreamt of this moment since she was a little girl (and has the dream journals to prove it!), and we are so happy to make it a reality," the brand captioned an Instagram post in which Kloss wears its Insolent Plum shade of Pure Color Envy lipstick with a matching velvet blazer.

The 25-year-old joins pals Kendall Jenner and Joan Smalls as spokesmodels for the iconic cosmetics company. Earlier this week, Kloss, who hinted at her "new job " in an Instagram post before sharing the news in another post on Thursday, spoke to Estée Lauder about how becoming a face of the 72-year-old brand has been a lifelong goal.

"It's a dream come true. It really is. My entire career, having a beauty contract has been at the top of my bucket list," Kloss, who's also been the face of L'Oréal Paris since 2014, said.

"From the very start, my list of career dreams always included 'Cover of American Vogue ' and 'Estée Lauder beauty contract.' When I was on an airplane commuting between my life as a high school student in St. Louis and my parallel life as a fashion model in NYC, I would journal about my dreams. I have to find that journal that says, 'Bucket List: Estée Lauder beauty contract.'"

"It's surreal, and I'm really grateful and excited. I'm so honored to be a part of a brand with such a rich legacy," she added. "Estée Lauder is the crème de la crème! The advertising images are iconic—but being a part of Estée Lauder to me means so much more. I am so inspired by what this company stands for. The history of the brand, the entrepreneurship of Estée herself, the unparalleled scientific research and commitment to creating the best in class products for women globally. I couldn’t be more proud to be joining the Estée Lauder family."

According to WWD , Kloss will appear in campaigns for Estée Lauder products starting in July and collaborate with the brand, via her Klossy Productions company, on digital beauty content to be shared on her social channels. Additionally, the brand has also pledged to support its newest spokesmodel's Kode With Klossy philanthropy, which provides programming training to young girls, by funding special events and scholarships to Kode With Klossy coding camps.