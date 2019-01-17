Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn made an appearance on Ellen today, and they told quite the story. "We're going to be on our best behavior today," Hudson said at the beginning of their segment, to which her mom echoed, "We are." They then followed that up by recalling when Hudson welcomed her first daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, this past October and Hawn almost 'fell into' her daughter during the process.

Before they did so, Hawn recalled the last time she was in the delivery room with Hudson. "First of all, I had to ask your permission," Hawn said of Rani's birth, before remembering, "because the last time it happened, I had too many Doritos in front of you, brought you a lotus, asked you to smell it—which is the worst thing you can do to a pregnant person—and then you asked me to put down my pizza. Then when I had whatever, you leaned up and went, 'Mom, shut up!' in one of your major [contractions]. So, I was careful, and I said, 'Would it be OK? Do you want me in the room?' So, I did ask permission. See, I'm a really fair mom, aren't I? It's like, 'Honey, do you still want me?'"

Apparently the answer was yes, because Hawn kept her daughter company once again during childbirth, but this time had a non-food related mishap. Hudson, who wasn't able to give birth naturally as she had planned on, recalled, "I was induced, trying to do it naturally, and then everybody would be in the room and I'd have those crazy contractions where I'd be talking and then all of a sudden I'd go, 'Ooh.' I'd have to hunker down. Because there were so many people in and out—and I was feeling left out of the social aspect of it—I looked at the nurse and I was like, 'I think I want the epidural, because I'm too social for natural childbirth.' I ended up getting a walking epidural, and then during the actual pushing, it was [quick]. The doctor was amazing. But mom, once again—she was right in there!"

Like, really in there. "[The doctor] was sort of like this, leaning down, doing the thing…and I'm trying to get in on him to try to look over his shoulder," Hawn said. "Now I see the head and I'm going, 'Oh! There's the head!' Then it went back, and he said, 'Goldie, if you get any closer, you're going to fall in!'"

That wasn't the only gem they offered. Hudson also said of her mom, "She wanted me to think of my vagina as a magnolia flower. I was like, 'I never want to think of my vagina that big—ever.'" These two!