She may now be a royal but Kate Middleton hasn't strayed far from her normie roots. Like most other people in the world, the Duchess of Cambridge loves a good bargain and, for Christmas , she sought out exactly that while doing some last-minute shopping for gifts.

Shoppers in Kings Lynn, England got quite the surprise when Middleton walked into the discount store The Range with her children, five-year-old Prince George and three-year-old Princess Charlotte. “I did a double-take when I saw her. You don’t expect to see royals shopping at The Range,” one witness told The Sun , who only realized that it was actually Middleton when she saw the kids with her. “I recognized little Prince George holding Kate’s hand and ­Charlotte with a red bow in her hair."

In the photos snapped of Middleton, which you can see at the fan account @middletonmaven, she does look quite anonymous, bundled up in a green coat while clutching her son's navy puffer vest and pushing a shopping cart through a sea of people. Middleton even waited in the checkout line herself to purchase the items she picked out, at which point she was approached for a selfie. “When Kate got to the checkouts I plucked up courage to ask if she’d do a selfie with me and my kids," the source said. "She very politely declined. She was so nice, explaining she was just doing a bit of Christmas shopping.”

Of course, Middleton being a royal, she had plenty of company with her—though they apparently stayed out of her way while she searched for gifts. “Their protection officers were keeping a discreet distance so they looked like any other family out grabbing last-minute Christmas bargains," the source added.

Could Middleton have been shopping for her in-laws? This Christmas she will be celebrating with her brother-in-law Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle , as the foursome did last year—which was not customary for the crown. (When Middleton was engaged to Prince William they spent Christmas apart with their respective families, however Markle broke that tradition last year when she stayed with the royal family.) While the "Royal Fab Four" will be together on Christmas, they reportedly won't be staying in the same house this year. Prince William and Middleton will be sleeping at their Anmer Hall home with their three kids (including seven-month-old Prince Louis), as Markle and Prince Harry bunk at the Queen's Sandringham House—the one so often mentioned on Netflix's The Crown . Middleton will likely be sharing her gifts on Christmas Eve, though, not Christmas day, per tradition, according to People . So it's a good thing that Middleton's purchases at the discount store are one thing that hasn't been revealed yet.