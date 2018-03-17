On Saturday morning, Prince William and Kate Middleton made their annual appearance at the St. Patrick's Day parade in west London. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, of which William is a colonel.

For the occasion, Middleton wore a single-breasted, deep-forest green coat with fur-trimmed collar and cuffs from Catherine Walker , one of her go-to fashion designers. It's also a coat she's worn before: the last time was in January during the couple's tour of Scandinavia . She paired the coat with a headpiece by Gina Foster, which she also wore back in 2014 .

The duchess finished off the look with a holiday-appropriate shamrock brooch, gorgeous pair of drop earrings, and black suede pumps.

Pinterest UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

Many in the British press believe this will be one of Middleton's final official appearances before she gives birth to her third child , who's due in April. But, of course, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's wedding is just around the corner, in May—so we luckily won't be without our royal fashion fixes for too long.