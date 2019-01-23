Kate Winslet is the latest film actress to pivot to TV in a major way. This year, Winslet will not only appear in the family drama Moominvalley — an adaptation of Tove Jansson's Moomin books, which costars Taron Egerton and Rosamund Pike — she will also be starring in an HBO limited series called Mare of Easttown .

Like Sharp Objects , the recent HBO limited series centered on Amy Adams solving a mysterious crimes, Mare of Easttown will revolve around the solving of a murder. It will be up to Winslet to do so, as she's playing a detective "whose life crumbles around her as she investigates a local murder," per Variety . The series will be directed by The Accountant 's Gavin O'Connor and penned by creator and American Woman 's Brad Ingelsby. Other than that, little info is out there, including its release date and which other actors and actresses will be featured in it.

While Winslet has a full TV roster between the two programs, this isn't her first run at a limited series. In 2011, she somewhat pioneered the trend of high-profile actors turning to TV when she starred in HBO's five-episode Mildred Pierce , for which she won an Emmy. (The series also took home Emmys for Outstanding Actor with Guy Pearce, Outstanding Art Direction, Outstanding Casting, and Outstanding Music Composition.) That year, Winslet also won the Golden Globe and SAG Award for the role.

Though the scripts have changed for Winslet since then, one thing that remains the same is what attracts her to a role. "I do tend to find myself drawn to strong characters: women who are either finding their way out of a situation, looking for love, having some struggle within love, or questioning the big things in life," she told the Telegraph in 2014. "These are the things that fascinate me... I don’t really do simple. I’m not really interested in simple at the end of the day, because nothing’s ever simple and nothing’s ever perfect. People certainly aren’t — I would hope, anyway, because that would be boring, wouldn’t it?" So you can expect as much from Mare of Easttown .