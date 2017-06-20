Titanic , the greatest film ever made, may be twenty years old, but the bond between its two leads is as strong as ever. So much so that Kate Winslet called Leonardo DiCaprio for advice before she took on her latest role. In The Mountain Between Us , Winslet and Idris Elba play (sexy) strangers stranded on a snowy peak after a plane crash, and unlike some simulated disaster movies, it was shot in the actual cold. Since DiCaprio had to brave some pretty harsh conditions for his role in 2015's The Revenant , he knew what to warn Winslet about. As she explained to E! News :

“[Leo and I] did speak before filming and he did sort of say to me, ‘Oh my god, you are crazy. It’s going to be freezing cold. Do you honestly know what you are sending yourself up for?...I would send him little photos of me saying, ‘Thinking of you,’ as I'm lying in the freezing snow covered ice and he would just send back slightly worried emojis.”

The two stars, who both went on to mega-fame and won an Oscar apiece in the years since filming Titanic , are notoriously close. Asked if she would consider boycotting the Academy Awards after the #OscarsSoWhite controversy of two years ago, Winslet said that she'd never consider not attending, because she had to support her friend. DiCaprio has called Winslet his "homegirl" and she's called him "the love of [her life]," .

The pair also reunited on-camera in 2008's Revolutionary Road , directed by Winslet's then-husband Sam Mendes. So, if we got Titanic in '97 and Revolutionary Road in '08, it's about time for another reunion, right? Winslet recently wrapped Woody Allen's The Wonder Wheel and DiCaprio is signed on to star in The Black Hand , but after that they should have time to squeeze in another picture together. Anyone else picturing a remake of From Here To Eternity ?

Related : Having Confiscated Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscar, the Department of Justice Is Now Eyeing Miranda Kerr's Diamonds

Tangerine Actress Mya Taylor Loves That 'Titanic' Love Scene, Too: