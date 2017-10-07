After the deadly shooting at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas and the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester this summer, both of which might have scared music lovers away from live events, Katy Perry is thanking fans for showing up and coming together. Last night at Madison Square Garden in New York City , Perry told the audience, “This is one of my favorite songs to sing—I want to dedicate it to you guys. You chose to come out and overcome this dumb fear...You chose to come into the community of music and to be together…and be inspired,” before launching into her hit song "Part Of Me," according to People .

“This week has been crappy. This whole year has been crappy,” she told the crowd, adding, “We’re stronger than that. No one’s gonna steal our joy, are they? We’ve come together tonight just to escape it all a little bit.” Whether or not she's helping her fans escape the crap by bringing it up is for those concert-goers to decide for themselves. In any case, Perry's desires are clear. “My wish is for some freakin’ peace! Don’t ya think?” she told the audience.

This isn't the first time the politically outspoken Perry has called for community over fear. At her Tuesday show at the same venue, she told the crowd, “Listen, I know it’s been a tough day. But music is special. It’s magic. It’s something that unites us...There’s community here that we need to take care of, that we need to surround, that we need to lift up. I know we that we all feel very disconnected sometimes, but I know music brings us together, and it should never be a place of fear, right?”

Perry was also among one of the first to take to Twitter to address the devastating events in Las Vegas earlier this week, writing, "F-cking devastated, furious and heartbroken. I mourn today," joining a number of celebrities who have spoken out about the tragedy, including Celine Dion, Julianne Moore, and Gigi Hadid.

