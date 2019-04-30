A year after Keanu Reeves starred in a series of ads for SquareSpace, including a video of him surfing on a motorcycle, the actor's commercial work has gotten an upgrade. Tuesday morning brought news that Reeves is now the new face of Saint Laurent , along with shots from his first campaign for the house, which was photographed by David Sims .

There are only two images as of yet, but what they lack in quantity they make up for in quality. In the closeup, a scruffy Reeves can be found wearing a pin-striped blazer and simple black button-up. His hair's messily pushed back, showing off a forehead so pale and smooth it could be made of marble, and he's apparently staring down at the ground below, though we can't exactly tell because his eyes are hidden behind a dark pair of aviator sunglasses. Sad Keanu is not only alive and well, he's now officially high fashion.

The second image features Reeves wearing nondescript black jeans and a leather jacket over a polkadot dress shirt. This time, however, he's let his hair down, and it appears to have a life of its own, cartoonishly curling out a couple of inches to his right.

It's a far cry from Saint Laurent's most recent runway outing , which featured no shortage of glow-in-the-dark clothes and accessories (and very few pairs of pants). But Reeves, who's repeatedly proven his versatility over the past few years, no doubt could have pulled off that aesthetic, too. In fact, "model" is just the latest title of many that Reeves has been adding to his résumé, including poet , Sandra Bullock stand-in , and potentially even husband . (According to Winona Ryder, Francis Ford Coppola used a real Romanian priest for their wedding scene in his 1992 film Bram Stoker’s Dracula. )

