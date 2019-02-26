On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent FW19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.