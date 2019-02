The bucket hats that took over the runway at Dior’s fall show on the second day of Paris Fashion Week were nowhere to be found by that evening, which showgoers spent taking in Saint Laurent’s fall 2019 collection. This time around, creative director Anthony Vaccarello didn’t even need light to capture everyone's attention; instead, he turned to glow-in-the-dark shoes, dresses, and sunglasses—all of which have a bright future ahead of them, if the hoopla over Louis Vuitton's glow-in-the-dark men's bag last month is any indication. Also notably absent? Pretty much any form of pants. Instead, models strolled down the runway wearing sheer, patterned tights; zebra- and cheetah-print skirts; and shorts so short that the New York Times critic called them "evening diapers" . Shirts weren't exactly necessary, either—plenty were either absent or essentially transparent—but there was plenty else to focus on, from giant fur pelts to hair styled in Betty Catroux-like swoops. Head to the runway for a closer look, here.