Kesha is putting away her foundation in 2019. The pop artist revealed that showing more of her natural self is her resolution for the year, and it couldn't be more empowering.

Kesha posted a photo of herself sans skin makeup to share her New Year's Resolution, which includes showing her freckles a lot more often. "This year my resolution is to love myself," she said, "just as I am, all fucked up and imperfect and whatever else. And to let my freckles liiiiiiiive 🛸🛸💃🏼💃🏼💅🏻💅🏻💅🏻"

This isn't the first time Kesha has put her freckles on display. Back in August of last year, she shared a photo of her freckled skin with the emojis, "⚡️🌈🦄👽🦄👽🌈⚡️." In her latest foundation-free selfie, though, Kesha wears even less makeup, specifically around her eyes.

Her movement away from makeup started back in 2015, when she revealed a new, stripped down look that coincided with her changing her sound as well. At the time, she explained the decision as one that went beyond just looks. “I really wanted to make a change—be more raw and real,” she told Vogue . “I wanted to be more confident in myself—embrace every inch of my body—not try to cover up with makeup.”

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

When dissecting her beauty look, Kesha shared her favorite products for her low-key look, including "mascara and lip balm" and "NARS Light Reflecting Loose Setting Powder on my cheeks." "On my skin, I started using Dior’s Diorskin Airflash Spray Foundation when I was on tour—it’s so easy, like spray-paint for your face, but light," she said, adding that, "I am a beauty hoarder—I have all sorts of face serums and lotions. And I have this facialist, Francesca Paige, who is a magician. Before I have anything [important to go to], I get this crazy oxygenating treatment—it makes your skin glow. And I get these collagen sheet masks from her that I soak in bottled water then put on my face." Clearly it's working.

Kesha will be showing off her freckles even more come this February 17-21 when she embarks on her Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride, aka a cruise concert she is headlining and playing alongside Girl Talk, Matt and Kim and others .