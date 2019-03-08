If a street-style blogger stumbled upon a gorgeous and confident woman with impossibly glowing skin wearing a floaty pink Molly Goddard dress and punky combat boots, or a Dries Van Noten power suit polka-dotted with bright red hearts, or a dainty custom Chloé blouse tucked into roughed-up denim cutoffs, they'd be physically incapable of not asking to photograph this veritable style star. But if said star is Villanelle, the playfully sociopathic murderer at the heart of Killing Eve , they'd be better off staying far, far away.

One Dutch influencer learns this the hard way in the latest trailer for the upcoming second season of the hit BBC America series. As Villanelle (Jodie Comer), wearing a pale pink button-down tied up at her waist, a full skirt in a darker fuchsia shade, and oversized gold statement earrings, sits writing and sipping a coffee on a bridge spanning one of Amsterdam's famous canals—an idyllic and, yes, perfectly Instagrammable scene—a blogger approaches and exclaims, "Wow, you look amazing! Can I take a picture of you for my Instagram?" Villanelle, with all of her signature warmth and compassion, barks, "No! No, of course not," before helpfully yelling after the sheepish blogger, "Get a real life!"

It's a shame, since most of the rest of the serial killer's ensembles in the trailer are equally photogenic. There's a fluffy red coat and bubblegum pink wig situation; another perfectly tailored power suit, this one paired with a short, ink-black wig with blunt bangs; and a brief flirtation with thick-rimmed glasses, a chestnut brown hairstyle, and brightly colored, aging hippie-esque billowy layers. She somehow manages to make even a comic book–inspired pajama set and, more impressively, a pink dirndl and coordinating plastic pig mask, look like the next big trends of 2019.

As her pursuer/sworn enemy/almost-lover Eve (Sandra Oh ) notes in the trailer, it's impossible not to obsess over Villanelle (and, by extension, her wardrobe), because, "She's instinctive and flamboyant," and makes one feel "like I'm losing my mind a little bit." Eve can claim that there are "no feelings" between her and Villanelle all she wants, but methinks the lady doth protest too much.

Killing Eve season two premieres on BBC America on April 7, but if you simply can't wait that long, feel free to do as Netflix suggests and rewatch the first season on Hulu over and over, ad nauseum, until April is finally here. Because, as Villanelle muses in the new trailer, "Sometimes, when you love someone, you will do crazy things."

