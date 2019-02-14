The media sends you so many mixed message on Valentine's Day , but the trailer for season 2 of Killing Eve will absolutely be the only piece of media that sends you into a spiral thinking about why you, unlike Eve Polastri, are not involved in a twisted, homoerotic cat-and-mouse game with a notorious and psychopathic international contract killer. It may not be a traditional tale for the holiday, but in the one-minute clip we do find out that Villanelle sent Eve a nicer flower bouquet than many of us got today.

When we last saw Sandra Oh 's Eve and Jodie Comer's Villanelle, they were engaged in a strange moment of intimacy that quickly turned into a moment of explosive violence with an inconclusive end. "I found Villanelle," Eve says in the trailer, while clutching a cellphone in her still-bloody hands. "I think I might have killed her." (If the twisted V-Day vibes of the trailer weren't already clear enough, she does so while accidentally ruining a couple's engagement).

Of course, as we should be clued into by the very existence of a second season, Villanelle is far from dead, even if she has to go through a bit of rehab reminiscent of the hospital scenes from Kill Bill. Eventually she's back on the streets, running around in a pajama fashion moment that calls to mind some of Justin Bieber's finer "scumbro" styles. We're also promised more intense murder scenes in kitchens, car crashes, shocks, and another sure-to-be-iconic moment involving a voluminous pink dress, albeit this time complete with a little piggy mask—all this set to a stripped-back and haunting female-fronted cover of Robert Palmer's "Addicted to Love." Might as well face it, you're addicted to this show.

The first season became a smash hit for BBC America, pulling in almost unheard of week-to-week ratings growth throughout its broadcast, and has only continued to find new fans since it began streaming on Hulu (even Netflix thinks you should watch it even if its rival has the rights). It also pulled in multiple nominations for both Comer and Oh, with Oh recently taking home the Best Actress in a Television Drama award at the Golden Globes.

Though series creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has stepped back as show runner for season 2 (she's working on a second season of one of her other shows, Fleabag, among other things), she's entrusted her close friend Emerald Fennell to take the reigns. (Fennell, by the way, will also play the role of Camilla Parker Bowles on the next season of The Crown. )

Season 2 is set to premiere on April 7, and if you've made it this far without having watched the first season, well, we guess that's a sign you're as strangely transfixed and intrigued by the idea of this show as Eve is with Villanelle. Better catch up before then. As for the rest of you, do try and not think too much about it for the rest of the day, especially if you're otherwise engaged. Your version of Niko seems like a nice, decent person, and it's not their fault they have a partner obsessed with psycho killers.