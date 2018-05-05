Kim Kardashian Continues To Be the Ultimate Cher Fangirl At the Singer's Las Vegas Concert

Visiting Las Vegas for another high school reunion, Kim Kardashian West also made time to see the city's greatest sight: Cher performing live. Lest you forget, Kardashian's love for the superstar is well-documented; she even rocked a 70s-era Sonny-and-Cher couples costume with her friend Jonathan Cheban this past Halloween.

And at the concert, she, as expected, fully fangirled. Hard. It's honestly kind of refreshing to see a celebrity of Kardashian's status full-on starstruck, and you can see how much Cher means to her. Kardashian documented the concert—and her many, many feelings about it—on social media, writing on Twitter, "I can’t take it @cher is seriously the most amazing beautiful person ever!!!"

Like her Halloween homage, the beauty mogul once again rocked Cher's iconic long straight locks, complemented by turquoise jewelry, which made an eye-catching distraction in her many, many Instagram stories documenting the concert.

According to People , Kardashian and her husband Kanye West have been staying in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, together, as West puts the finishing touches on his next album. Per their source, “She wants to be supportive so he can finish his album. The album has caused Kanye a lot of stress. He is a perfectionist and wants the music to be amazing.” that support, their source says, includes keeping him well. “Kim is absolutely concerned about Kanye...She likes being in Jackson Hole so she can keep an eye on his health. She wants to make sure he eats and sleeps enough. She doesn’t want him to push himself beyond his limits. She wants a healthy Kanye.”

