It was recently pointed out that Kim Kardashian may have been taking inspiration from not just the '90s era of fashion in general, but from Naomi Campbell , an undisputed queen of '90s runway looks.

Kardashian has taken to posting plenty of photos of herself in vintage runway looks from the decade, wearing pieces from Thierry Mugler 's archives, as well as those of Jean Paul Gaultier , Azzedine Alaïa and Versace .

But when Diet Prada pointed out that Fashion Nova may have been using Kardashian as a secret collaborator to knock off some old Thierry Mugler pieces from the archives, people started paying even closer attention to what (or who) inspired Kardashian to put together some of these vintage looks in the first place. While Kardashian denied being part of any sort of couture imitation scheme, the Internet came for her again after they noticed she had been wearing replicas of iconic looks debuted by Campbell nearly three decades ago.

So, what does one do when everyone has already pointed out that they know exactly where you've gotten your outfit inspiration from? It seems that if you're a Kardashian, you eventually just own up to it, which is exactly what Kim did on Monday morning by posting an Instagram photo of herself wearing a silk and lace Versace piece (the same one she wore to Chance the Rapper 's wedding earlier this month) that Campbell debuted on the runway in 1996. It's also the same piece worn by the supermodel's official wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London. Perhaps Kardashian figured that if she's going to be a Campbell clone, she might as well cop to it.

Pinterest Naomi Campbell, the supermodel, and Naomi Campbell, the wax figure. Fred Duval/Getty Images

There seemed to be no bad blood between Campbell and Kardashian as of late, but just in case there were, the latter buried any metaphorical hatchets by tagging Campbell and Versace in her Instagram post, giving credit to both the runway model and the designer from which she borrowed some outfit inspiration. She even captioned the post "Naomi Forever 💛💫" because Instagram captions might as well be the new "Works Cited."

When you give credit where credit is due, there's not much room left for the Internet to nitpick the inspiration behind your outfit. Unless, of course, the lack of originality still ruffles some feathers, which it probably will.

