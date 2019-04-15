Last month, eagle-eyed fashion historian and prolific Twitter and tumblr user Rashida Renée noticed an interesting pattern: Kim Kardashian West , who had mostly been wearing vintage clothing from the ‘90s, had a muse. Nearly all of her looks, from vintage Versace to Alaïa to Dolce & Gabbana, had been worn on the runway or to events by one Naomi Campbell . Renée made a viral video pairing images of Kardashian West and Campbell (brilliantly soundtracked to Mariah Carey’s “Obsessed”), fashion watchdogs Diet Prada picked up the post, and the rest is history. Fans smelled a feud.

But alas, there doesn’t seem to be real bad blood between the reality star and the supermodel. Which is kind of a bummer! Naomi Campbell feuds are the best, minus all the cell phone-throwing. Remember when she went on Australian television and cackled about Kim and Kanye’s Vogue cover?

Kardashian West said that her looks are in fact a purposeful homage, and not some sort of unintentional Ingrid Goes West reference. “It’s funny because people were writing about it like it was some scandalous thing,” she told People . “I’ve always been so open that she is the ultimate fashion and glam muse. She got the best runway looks.”

“[Campbell] and I have talked about it and laughed that it has become such a big deal, because I’ve always been so upfront with her privately about how she is my forever fashion and glam muse,” Kardashian West added. “She is literally one of the most beautiful, iconic people that inspires me fashion- and beauty-wise.”

We can’t argue there. Naomi Campbell is one of the greatest models of all time, a fashion pioneer, advocate for diversity across the industry, and an ever-entertaining character. Fashion would be so very boring without her.

It is perhaps worth noting that Kylie Jenner has also taken a Campbell look for a spin. The same week that Renée posted her video of Kardashian West and Campbell, Jenner Instagrammed herself in pair of rhinestone glasses with a matching handkerchief necklace by designer Michael NGO. It bore a distinct resemblance to a look Campbell wore on the Rifat Ozbek spring 1995 runway. They do say imitation is the highest form of flattery.