After much backlash over claims of cultural appropriation, Kim Kardashian is officially making changes to her Kimono shapewear brand. In a series of tweets, Kardashian revealed that she will no longer use the name "Kimono," which she has trademarked under Kimono Intimates, Inc., Kimono Body and Kimono World, because she has been "listening, learning and growing" from all of the feedback.

"Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life," Kardashian began on Twitter. "What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind."

She then added that, despite the offensive implications of the brand name, the philosophy behind it is one that embraces all cultures and sizes — which is why she will be adjusting the name to reflect that. "My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name," she tweeted. "I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always."

Kardashian didn't mention whether or not she saw the open letter Kyoto mayor Daisaku Kadokawa penned about how insensitive the Kimono brand and trademarks are to some — but she seemingly did read through some of the myriad online comments and headlines that circulated about the cultural implications of naming her brand "Kimono."

To Kardashian's point about diversity, the website for her now-unnamed shapewear company holds a similar sentiment. It describes the company as "a new, solution focused approach to shape enhancing underwear," "fueled by her passion to create truly considered and highly technical solutions for every body." That includes creating the shapewear in more nine different skin shades and sizes from XXS to 4X. Kardashian has yet to reveal when her shapewear company will be officially launching, so expect more updates soon.