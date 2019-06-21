By this time we've seen plenty of Kim Kardashian —from her reality star roots , to her bold entrepreneurial spirit and her newly formed activist pursuits . But the Calabasas royalty is showing off a new side of herself in the new issue of Vogue Japan , which features three separate covers, all of them graced by America’s greatest export since apple pie, which Kardashian posted about on Instagram. “3 VOGUE JAPAN COVERS!!!” she wrote. “This was an absolute dream come true for me!”

As for the covers themselves, this is practically a whole new Kim, with the mogul in full experimental mode—fitting, given Japan’s status as one of the most sartorially avant-garde countries in the world. They also represent something of an evolution for the woman who "broke the internet" with a racy Paper cover in 2014. Since then, Kardashian has appeared on dozens of covers in various states of undress. Here, however, we see her embracing the more outré side of her persona, with the help of a buckled bra bondage dress, a red leather mask, and a billowy pink floral headpiece courtesy of Valentino. This is perhaps the most famous body in America, but in this spread, she's almost completely covered up in layers and layers of fabric.

Perhaps the most notable look of the whole thing appears not on the covers but inside the pages of the issue, and features Kardashian wearing a statement-making dress from Viktor & Rolf’s recent meme-friendly Spring couture collection with the words: “I'm not shy I just I don’t like you,” emblazoned on the front. If it looks familiar, it’s likely because once that collection hit the runway back in January, it was basically all over your Instagram feed. Since then, both Hailee Steinfeld and Poppy have worn similar dresses on the red carpet.

The triple cover comes just a few months after Kim landed her very first solo Vogue cover, here in the US of A. While she had appeared on many covers of the legendary magazine in the past, the fact that this was her first solo appearance was not lost on her. “I’ve dreamed of this moment for so long, many said it would never come,” she tweeted at the time. “Words cannot begin to express how much of an honor it is to have my first solo U.S. cover of @VogueMagazine .”

And now, with the three simultaneous Vogue Japan covers, Kim Kardashian is officially flexing on all of us, wearing fashion with a capital F.

