When you’re famous the way Kim Kardashian is famous, you don’t need 23andMe or Ancestry.com or any of those things—all you need is a helpful Scottish journalist to assist in figuring out your ancestry. According to the Daily Record, journalist and researcher Craig Williams decided to investigate Kardashian’s British Isle heritage after learning her niece’s full name is Penelope Scotland Disick—because, it turns out, young Penelope is named not for her father Scott Disick , as one (read: I) might have expected, but rather because she’s… Scottish.

Here’s what he learned: The Kardashians are direct descendants of Rob Roy, a notorious Scottish cattle thief and rebel, via the MacGregor clan. (The clan, of which Rob Roy is one of the most famous members, has a bunch of officially recognized tartans at the moment, including a buffalo plaid and a red-and-green variant. Some of them are only supposed to be worn by specific branches of the clan, though, so perhaps the Kardashians need their own tartan.) And Rob Roy was a descendant of Gregor MacGregor, who was, in turn, the brother of Kenneth MacAlpin, the first King of Scots. So Kim Kardashian West, it turns out, is basically royalty. She’s also a few degrees removed from Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor, per an Irish gossip blog.

When he began his inquiry, Williams “had no idea they would be linked to such a towering figure from Scottish history,” he told the Daily Record. “As the MacGregors claim direct descent from Scottish kings, maybe Kim could have a claim on the throne.” (We can only hope this was intended to be a bit tongue-in-cheek; we don’t need more celebrity politicians, please.) Now that she's studying for the bar , this is basically the plot of The Princess Diaries.

Eventually, these revelations made their way to the potential queen herself, Kim Kardashian West. She retweeted an article by the Daily Mail outlining Williams’s findings, adding three crown emojis. (The rest of the Kardashians have yet to chime in about the good news.) Long live Kim Kardashian West, first of her name.