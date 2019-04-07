It's been so long since the last season of Game of Thrones that the sight of a beardless Kit Harington on Saturday Night Live this weekend was a little disorienting. It was quickly overshadowed, however, by a sketch involving a very sensual striptease from Harington, which reminded us exactly why we love the actually-not-a-bastard son of Ned Stark.

In his first SNL appearance, the Brit hosted alongside musical guest Sara Bareilles. Harington proved his comedy chops in each goofy sketch, many of which referenced his most famous role, including a faux commercial featuring absurd but very likely GoT spinoffs, like Game of Thrones: Special Victims Unit . He even addressed fans who are thirsty for intel about the upcoming final season in his opening monologue, when the Mother of Dragons herself, Emilia Clarke , and Harington's costar-turned-wife, Rose Leslie , appeared onstage to pester him for spoilers.

But it was his role not as Jon Snow, but as a man in a trench coat intent on surprising his fiancée at her bachelorette party, when Harington truly embraced his inner weirdo. Though the world got a glimpse of his rear end in the seventh season of GoT , when he and Daenerys Targaryen went for the gold, that was nothing compared to watching Jon Snow — in tasseled pasties and black pumps — doing his best striptease. His sensual burlesque act was orchestrated from the sidelines by his French instructor, played by Kate McKinnon, who smokes two cigarettes at once and refers to herself as a "teacher, prostitute, and ghost."

Harington has been rocking his Jon Snow scruff as recently as the GoT premiere last week, but Saturday's beardless look was inevitable. Last year, he said that his biggest post-finale plan was to get a haircut . "I'd like to step away and enjoy the obscurity, cut my hair, make myself less recognizable as the character, and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone," he told Entertainment Weekly at the time. Now clean-shaven, he's not exactly a lion without his mane, but rather, a man living his best life while wearing nipple pasties on late night television.

