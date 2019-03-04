Kris Jenner didn't get into the momager business until the mid-aughts, after daughter Kim Kardashian West shot to infamy and thus paved the way for Keeping Up With the Kardashians 's unprecedented 15-season run, but she tried her hand at superhero management a full decade before that, if a new teaser for Captain Marvel is to be believed.

The clip spoofs a scene shown in previous trailers for the next Marvel film, in which Carol Danvers (Brie Larson ) falls to Earth, crashing through the roof of a Blockbuster Video store (R.I.P.) on her way down. Instead of merely dusting herself off and getting on with her mission to save the galaxy, however, in this version, Captain Marvel looks out the store windows to see none other than Jenner, accompanied by Lisa Rinna, taking a drive in what appears to be the white convertible of "I Love My Friends " fame to return a few VHS tapes.

Since the film is set in the non-specific "1990s," there's a joke about rewinding tapes before they're returned, and a comically large cell phone. And since reality stars love nothing more than proving they're self-aware, there are even more jokes about Rinna's hair and acting career, and Jenner's managing prowess. The thesis of the teaser is that we have Jenner to thank for Captain Marvel's standalone film, which, quite frankly, isn't any less believable than most other things that happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Making tongue-in-cheek cameos as herself in every major pop culture touchstone possible seems to be Jenner's new favorite KUWTK hiatus hobby. Back in November, she popped up in Ariana Grande's video for her song "Thank U, Next," taking on the iconic role of Regina George's video camera-wielding mom (mixed with a dash of Grande's own similarly spiky-haired mother Joan) in the Mean Girls -parodying portion of the video. "I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom," she wrote on Instagram at the time, which isn't so much a Mean Girls quote as the entire essence of Jenner's public-facing persona.

