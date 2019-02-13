Things may not have turned out exactly how Jacob Black planned at the end of the Twilight series, but this week, more than a decade after the first film premiered, Team Jacob’s luck has finally turned around. On Monday, Jacob (aka Taylor Lautner) reunited with Bella (Kristen Stewart ) at Lautner’s 27th birthday party, and, for once, Edward (Robert Pattinson ) wasn’t there to drive them apart.

Stewart could be seen in several photos from the party, a surprise bash put on by Lautner’s girlfriend, Taylor Dome. In one, posted by the celebrity hairstylist CJ Romero on Instagram, Stewart, Lautner, and Romero share a group hug. “Damn K looks sexy. T is a pretty little liar,” Romero wrote of his two clients’ poses. Lautner also shared a few snapshots from his party; one group shot showed him wearing a crown and surrounded by his friends, including a thumbs-up-wielding Stewart and a peace-sign-throwing Patrick Schwarzenegger .

Though Stewart and Pattinson have been spotted having the occasional low-key group hangout since their offscreen romance ended in 2012, she and Lautner have had multiple grand public reunions in the years since the Twilight series wrapped. Most recently, in the summer of 2017, the pair hung out at a Moschino afterparty in Los Angeles, and in late 2015 Lautner supported Stewart at the premiere of her film American Ultra , where they walked the red carpet together. Earlier that same year, they attended a Sam Smith concert together at the Forum arena in L.A.

Despite the clearly amicable state of vampire-werewolf relations, however, it’s unlikely that Stewart, Lautner, and Pattinson will ever reunite onscreen for a Twilight reboot. Last fall, while promoting separate films at the Toronto International Film Festival, both Stewart and Pattinson were asked if they’d be interested in revisiting the fantasy series . Though Pattinson seemed vaguely intrigued by the idea—“I always like the idea of subverting people’s expectations. There could be some radical way of doing it, which could be quite fun. It’s always difficult when there’s no source material,” he said—Stewart merely deadpanned, “Oh, yeah, sure.” When asked if she was actually ready to dive back in, Stewart turned her sarcasm as high as it would go and added, faux-earnestly, “Yes, absolutely. Honestly, start sending scripts my way. Let’s start building this. Let’s really explore.” Sorry, Twihards.

