After spending the better part of the decade establish herself as Hollywood’s go-to indie darling, it appears as though Kristen Stewart is finally ready to return to her blockbuster roots. Last month, we got our first look at her as a super-spy in the Charlie’s Angels reboot , and on Monday 20th Century Fox dropped the first trailer for upcoming underwater thriller, which is rather appropriately titled, Underwater .

Here, Stewart leads a team of researchers as they travel to the bottom of the ocean, presumably to learn something about the unknown. But after an earthquake devastates their ship, it appears they get more than they bargained for when, as the trailer puts it, “something has awakened.”

At first glance, this has all the makings of a generic Hollywood blockbuster—complete with the not-so-promising January release date. But Stewart’s presence gives us confidence that this won’t just be another paint-by-numbers monster movie. It’s also promising that the film’s director, William Eubank, was behind the highly underrated 2014 sci-fi thriller The Signal. That, coupled with a stellar supporting cast that includes Vincent Cassel, John Gallagher Jr., and Jessica Henwick, (let's just pretend like T.J. Miller's not in it) give us hope that Underwater won’t just be another middling Alien knock-off.

On the other hand, the film wrapped all the way back in 2017, and the fact that it’s taken this long to get released could be a bad sign. But if watching Kristen Stewart with a platinum blond buzz cut kick ass for two hours means that we have to suffer through a mediocre movie to do it, who are we to complain?

Underwater hits theaters January 10, 2020. Check out the trailer below.

