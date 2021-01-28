Kristen Wiig Terrorizes Jamie Dornan in “Barb & Star” Trailer

Break out those casserole dishes, because Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo’s new film Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar is coming soon to a potluck near you. The film is their second joint co-written, following the comedic masterpiece Bridesmaids. This time, the duo are golden girls with Midwestern accents thicker than beer cheese, and they’re headed on holiday together to Vista Del Mar. Naturally, hijinx ensue — and they’ve got their sights set on fellow vacationer Jamie Dornan (The Fall, Fifty Shades of Grey).

In the trailer, Barb and Star are living their bestie lives together in the middle of the country, but have never left their home town. They set out on vacation to the exotic locale Vista Del Mar in Florida, where they encounter sidewalk caricature artists, jet skis, and all the gaudiness of a tropical resort that you’d expect. But danger lurks around the palm trees, as the film’s official synopsis describes a “villain’s evil plot.” Barb and Star may not be the most trendsetting ladies, but nobody gets in the way of their twinsets and muumuus.

The film was directed by Josh Greenbaum (New Girl, Fresh Off The Boat) also stars fellow Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer, Damon Wayans Jr., Phyllis Smith, and Bridesmaids co-star Wendi McLendon-Covey. It will be released on February 12 on video on demand, so gather your quarantine pod, crank up the heat, and serve tropical drinks with tiny umbrellas as you watch this on a laptop.