After unloading one West coast home earlier this summer, Kristen Wiig has acquired yet another with the reported purchase of a $2.96 million house on San Rafael Ave. in Pasadena, California. The historic Case Study #10 house went on the market in September with an asking price of $2.99 million; Yolanda Yakkeyyak of Yolanda’s Little Black Book reported earlier this month that a deal , which she attributed to the former SNL actress Wiig, was finalized in November.

Case Study #10 is, by all accounts, a home for design aficionados: The Pasadena home was designed by the father-son architecture team of Kemper Nomland and Kemper Nomland, Jr., and built in 1947; it is so named because it was constructed for Arts and Architecture magazine’s “Case Study Program,” a series of experiments in residential architecture, largely on the West coast, conducted over two decades from 1945 to roughly 1966. It’s on the National Register of Historic Places; when it was last purchased in 2012, it was restored and, three years later, earned a local Historic Preservation Award.

Case Study #10, a home built as part of a series of experiments in residential architecture by Arts & Architecture magazine in 1947.

The Case Study #10 home adds to Wiig's existing arsenal of three homes on both coasts.

The news comes on the heels of the sale of her Los Feliz home , which the Los Angeles Times wrote about in June. Built in 1949, that house previously sold for $1.76 million in 2013 before Wiig flipped it for $2 million this year. (It went on the market in March with an asking price of $2.4 million.)

Kristen Wiig's new Pasadena home, Case Study #10, boasts a pool in addition to an expansive, four-bed, four-bath interior.

Kristen Wiig acquired the Case Study #10 home for $2.96 million on a $2.99 million asking price.

Kristen Wiig's latest acquisition comes on the heels of the sale of her Los Feliz home earlier this year for $2 million.

Wiig has accumulated quite a catalogue of homes: In addition to the most recent acquisition, she is also the proud owner of a mid-century Los Angeles residence she purchased in 2014 for $1.7 million; a Soho loft she purchased in 2009 for $1.5 million and, since failing to sell it, has been renting for a cool $9,000 per month; plus, there's 4.5 acres on Martha’s Vineyard she bought in 2015 for $2.46 million that came complete with water access, according to Variety .

Of course, by the standards of some famous Angelenos, Wiig’s purchases are a model of restraint. Kendall Jenner offloaded two separate starter homes this year before buying an $8.5 million Mulholland Drive house that once belonged to Charlie Sheen. James Franco's latest side hustle involves acquiring homes and flipping them for double the purchase price. Diane Keaton , one of Hollywood’s most avid real estate collectors, has even written a book called The House That Pinterest Built —so Wiig has excellent role models in the real estate world.