One of the very first things any aspiring musician learns is the structure of the musical staff ("Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge," anyone?). Lady Gaga , who began learning to read music when she was just four years old, definitely knows that staff is made up of five parallel lines, but seems to have had a momentary lapse earlier this week, while getting a tattoo dedicated to her livelihood.

On Thursday, Gaga shared photos of the two new pieces of ink she'd gotten. The one not in need of alteration is a long-stemmed rose stretching from the nape of her neck down her spine, surrounded by the words "La Vie en Rose," one of the songs she performs in A Star Is Born . The other, positioned on her inner right forearm, shows the musical notes for the letters G-A-G-A on a musical staff—a staff that, before being swiftly corrected, only had four lines. Every good boy deserves what , Gaga?!

The pop star seems to have realized her mistake fairly quickly, and soon posted an updated version of the tattoo on Instagram. "Musical crisis averted. Too many tequilas forgot the fifth staff line poor thing. Here's the real deal," she captioned one photo. "As a music theory student I'm appalled, as someone having fun with their friends I'm relieved," she wrote alongside a video showing the freshly added fifth line. "Musical crisis averted!" a laughing Gaga says in the video, adding, "Sorry, music." No word yet on whether music has accepted her apology.

Though getting the other tattoo was significantly less dramatic, it still holds plenty of meaning for Gaga. Long before she was cast in A Star Is Born , she regularly trotted out the song to surprise audiences and break up her otherwise techno-pop-heavy sets. It was during one such performance in 2016, at a cancer benefit, that director-writer-producer-star Bradley Cooper observed Gaga's raw talent and became determined to cast her in the film. "She had her hair slicked back, and she sang 'La Vie en Rose,' and I was just...levitating," he said in Gaga's October 2018 Vogue profile. "It shot like a diamond through my brain. I loved the way she moved, the sound of her voice."

Hear what he heard, here:

