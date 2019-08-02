In retrospect, it's a disappointment that Lana Del Rey didn't make it down this year's camp-themed Met Gala red carpet . Few other artists have so keenly dug into the exactitudes and excesses of Americana and successfully used the aesthetic's markers and trappings. We can only dream about what Del Rey would have worn, but thankfully her upcoming album Norman Fucking Rockwell will provide us with plenty of her very specific aesthetic vision. After all, it's named Norman Fucking Rockwell after the quintessential painter of the small town American dream.

Last night, Del Rey dropped a three minute trailer for the record and it's all California dreaming through a vintage lens. It's got '60s surf video narration, a comically coifed body builder, and even an animated Bambi-esque dear. Of course, this being Lana, it also includes a summer goth-style witch cover, snippets of her cover of Sublime's "Doin' Time," and lyrics like, "God damn, man child, You fucked me so good that I almost said 'I love you.'"

Not making an appearance, however, is Duke Nicholson, the up-and-coming actor and grandson of screen icon Jack Nicholson , who appeared on the album's recently released cover. Oh well. Maybe she's saving him for a music video?

Her primary co-star this time around is that bodybuilder, Brad Swanick. His Instagram indicates he'll likely also appear in an upcoming video for the track, "Fuck It, I Love You."

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

The album, Del Rey's sixth full-length, will be released on August 30th. Del Rey's primary collaborator for the project is producer Jack Antonoff. It's the pair's first time working together, but Antonoff has a long and notable history of working with talent like Lorde, Taylor Swift, and Saint Vincent.

Related: Lana Del Rey Recruits Jack Nicholson's Grandson For Norman F-cking Rockwell Cover