It might still be taking place on the first Monday in May, but the Met Gala 's 2019 edition might look a bit different: The biggest faux pas one can commit on the red carpet is to look chic. In the world of Camp, this year's theme, chic is boring—and if there's anything you should know about camp, well, it's a refusal of boredom of all costs . As those who've been studying up can attest, it can be quite a difficult concept to grasp , but one that also seems guaranteed to be the gala's most rewarding theme yet. (If you thought last year's Catholicism theme was over-the-top, with Rihanna as the Pope and Jared Leto-turned- Jesus Christ , you might want to take a look at the campiest red carpet looks' hall of fame .) With Gaga, leading the way, see Billy Porter, Harry Styles, Serena Williams, and more celebrities' best efforts to "dethrone the serious," here.