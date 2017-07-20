NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Actress Lena Dunham is seen at the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Ryan Murphy, creator of American Horror Story (and Feud , American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, Nip/Tuck, Glee, Popular — basically all television), announced on Twitter Wednesday that an unexpected actress would be joining season 7 of the anthology horror series: Lena Dunham .

"Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r!" he wrote.

Not much has been officially announced about season 7 of American Horror Story , though apparently we're going to learn more about it Thursday . What we do know for sure is that its theme has to do with the 2016 election. Murphy has also cryptically posted images of both a scary clown-elephant (the emblem of the Republican party) and a, um, bee person (?) to Instagram in advance of the title reveal. Make of that what you will.

Now, as to who—or what (this is AHS after all)—Ms. Dunham might play, we can only speculate, but our first guess is that she has a cameo as either herself or a thinly veiled version of herself, say, Frena Mupham. Lena was an active and vocal Hillary Clinton supporter during the election, speaking at the DNC , wearing a number of custom Hillary-themed outfits , and even making a self-parodying rap video about the candidate's penchant for pantsuits.

Dunham, who recently wrapped the sixth and final season of her series Girls and is currently working on a book of short fiction , was nominated for both an Emmy and Golden Globe Award for her acting work on Girls .

And in case you were wondering, Emmy-winning AHS breakout star/America's sweetheart Sarah Paulson is here for this casting. "Magic and dream of all dreams" is how Paulson responded to a Twitter user inquiring about what was "happening" with the show.

In addition to Paulson and Dunham, the upcoming season will also star Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Colton Haynes, and Adina Porter.

