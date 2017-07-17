For all of his talents, one thing Leonardo DiCaprio is not known for is his personal style. Sure, he cleans up rather nicely on the red carpet in a classic tuxedo, but in his downtime DiCaprio is notoriously "anti-fashion." His closet mainstays seems to be baggy cargo shorts, loose t-shirts, plaid button-ups, Kangols and backward baseball caps, Birkenstocks and utilitarian sneakers. Oh, and fanny packs. The man is quite a fan of fanny packs.
Not that there's anything wrong with that, per say, it's just that DiCaprio is not one you'd expect rocking the latest high-fashion trends while out and about. He's more basic bro, less Balenciaga.
Yet, even the less trendy accidentally wind up in fashion every once in a while.
Indeed, the Oscar winner was caught walking around New York City's East Village on Saturday with what Page Six dubbed a "homemade fanny pack." It was quite literally a plastic purple shopping bag looped around a belt that was also holding up his navy blue cargo shorts.
One would not expect this to be a look at the cutting-edge of fashion, and, yet, as it turns out, it actually is.
Indeed, just days before DiCaprio was sporting the look, Patrik Ervell, one of New York's most acclaimed young menswear designers, sent similar belt loop bags down the runway during New York Fashion Week: Men's. Ervell's were just as brightly colored as the actor's, but his designer version were made out of nylon (a them in his Spring/Summer 2018 collection).
In fact, though DiCaprio seems to scorn high fashion in his personal life, he might actually find a lot more in the latest Ervell collection that he'd enjoy. There's baggy short (though, sans cargo pockets and made out of polyurethane leather and other athleisure-like materials), roomy, breathable t-shirts, the types of windbreakers and athletic jackets DiCaprio favors when its a bit breezier out, and, yes, even utilitarian sneakers. (There weren't any baseball caps on the runway, but Ervell does sell them online.
Perhaps Ervell is as suited as any designer to inspire DiCaprio to add a bit more flair to his daily wardrobe. Coincidences like these happen for a reason after all. And, yet, we think DiCaprio will likely stick with his regular bro-core outfits. Which, hey is, a power dressing move all its own.
