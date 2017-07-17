Leonardo DiCaprio goes for a long walk in Manhattan while wearing a ZIO PATCH on the left side of his chest. ZIO PATCH HELPS DIAGNOSE HEART CONDITIONS WITH MORE ACCURACY. ZIO Patch is a small, adhesive, water-resistant one lead ECG sensor that the user can stick onto their chest for a continuous 24-hour monitoring over 2 weeks. It sports hydrogel electrodes for clearer ECG tracings and a button to capture symptomatic events. At the end of the 2 weeks, the patch must be sent back for a full analysis, and a diagnostic report is then relayed to the patient's physician.<P>Pictured: Leonardo DiCaprio<B>Ref: SPL1539307 150717 </B><BR/>Picture by: Splash News<BR/></P><P><B>Splash News and Pictures</B><BR/>Los Angeles:310-821-2666<BR/>New York:212-619-2666<BR/>London:870-934-2666<BR/>photodesk@splashnews.com<BR/></P>

For all of his talents, one thing Leonardo DiCaprio is not known for is his personal style. Sure, he cleans up rather nicely on the red carpet in a classic tuxedo, but in his downtime DiCaprio is notoriously "anti-fashion." His closet mainstays seems to be baggy cargo shorts, loose t-shirts, plaid button-ups, Kangols and backward baseball caps, Birkenstocks and utilitarian sneakers. Oh, and fanny packs. The man is quite a fan of fanny packs.

Not that there's anything wrong with that, per say, it's just that DiCaprio is not one you'd expect rocking the latest high-fashion trends while out and about. He's more basic bro, less Balenciaga.

Yet, even the less trendy accidentally wind up in fashion every once in a while.

Indeed, the Oscar winner was caught walking around New York City's East Village on Saturday with what Page Six dubbed a "homemade fanny pack." It was quite literally a plastic purple shopping bag looped around a belt that was also holding up his navy blue cargo shorts.

One would not expect this to be a look at the cutting-edge of fashion, and, yet, as it turns out, it actually is.

Indeed, just days before DiCaprio was sporting the look, Patrik Ervell , one of New York's most acclaimed young menswear designers, sent similar belt loop bags down the runway during New York Fashion Week: Men's. Ervell's were just as brightly colored as the actor's, but his designer version were made out of nylon (a them in his Spring/Summer 2018 collection).

Pinterest Yuchen Liao

In fact, though DiCaprio seems to scorn high fashion in his personal life, he might actually find a lot more in the latest Ervell collection that he'd enjoy. There's baggy short (though, sans cargo pockets and made out of polyurethane leather and other athleisure-like materials), roomy, breathable t-shirts, the types of windbreakers and athletic jackets DiCaprio favors when its a bit breezier out, and, yes, even utilitarian sneakers. (There weren't any baseball caps on the runway, but Ervell does sell them online .

Perhaps Ervell is as suited as any designer to inspire DiCaprio to add a bit more flair to his daily wardrobe. Coincidences like these happen for a reason after all. And, yet, we think DiCaprio will likely stick with his regular bro-core outfits. Which, hey is, a power dressing move all its own.

Related: Leonardo DiCaprio Is Developing Two New Projects, and They're Both True-Crime Dramas

Leonardo DiCaprio's Notorious Dating History: