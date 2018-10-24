Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are the duo that keep on giving. Their bromance has already brought forth five films— The Wolf of Wall Street , Gangs of New York , The Aviator , The Departed , Shutter Island —and soon it will gift the world with another: an adaptation of The New York Times best-seller Killers of the Flower Moon .

DiCaprio has just been confirmed as the star, with Scorsese at the helm, as Variety confirms . The film stick to the murder mystery genre. While DiCaprio's role has yet to be announced, he could either be playing a member of the FBI or the Osage Nation, which it investigated after they were murdered following the discovery of oil on their land in 1920's Oklahoma.

“When I read David Grann’s book, I immediately started seeing it—the people, the settings, the action—and I knew that I had to make it into a movie,” Scorsese told Variety . “I’m so excited to be working with Eric Roth and reuniting with Leo DiCaprio to bring this truly unsettling American story to the screen.” (That isn't the only unsettling film that DiCaprio has on deck for summer of 2019. His much-anticipated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino, which documents the Manson Family murders of Sharon Tate and her friends, is set for an August 2019 release.)

Scorsese, who discovered DiCaprio through word of mouth from Robert De Niro, has talked about the pair's close bond before. “We’re a different generation, but he goes in the same places that I want to go," he told Parade in 2012. "He’s not afraid to go there. He’s not afraid to deal with that part of himself and that’s interesting. We have a different context, we grew up differently, but I think we speak the same language emotionally and psychologically. It’s very lucky.”

Meanwhile, DiCaprio has talked about why he admires his frequent collaborator. “It’s hard for me to quite articulate or put into words everything that I’ve learned from him,” he said back in 2014 per IndieWire. “These key moments, they’re hard to even reflect on because you sort of have to take a breather and look back and realize how much you’ve actually learned. I’ve grown tremendously as an actor just to be in those moments with him, where he’s giving me the right guidance.”