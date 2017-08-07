After more than 150 episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , five episodes of I Am Cait , and one unforgettable episode of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami , it’s time we finally got to know the real Kylie Jenner . Or so that's the promise, and premise, of Life of Kylie , the new Kardashians spinoff premiering Sunday on E! (the two first episodes are both airing tonight; the recap of episode 2 will follow this one).

Until now, we’ve only seen glimpses of the 19-year-old makeup mogul. How much can you really learn about a person through 12,000+ tweets, 5,000+ Instagram posts, and the most-viewed Snapchat story in the world? You think you know, but you don’t.

In the early moments of the premiere, in a line that feels too neat to be have sprung from her mind unscripted, Kylie confesses that there are two Kylies: One is an image she feels the constant pressure to keep up with, and then there’s the real Kylie, the person she is with her friends.

The People in the Life of Kylie:

At the very beginning of the premiere, she introduces her entourage:

There’s Jordyn Woods, who’s (famously) been Kylie’s best friend since 8th grade. She’s hopelessly single and always by Kylie’s side.

There’s Victoria, her executive assistant. We know she’s not American, but we don’t know where she’s from. (Looking forward to learning her origin story in a very special episode of Life of Kylie .)

There's Ariel, Kylie’s makeup artist who she plucked from Instagram and now has over a million followers on the platform, and a goatee so beautifully manicured that it looks like a fancy eyebrow you wrap around your chin.

There's Tokyo, Kylie’s hairstylist extraordinaire. “He’s very good at wigs,” says Kylie. I will watch this show for the next 10 seasons just to hear where he got the name Tokyo.

The Things We Learn About the Life of Kylie:

Kylie likes to wear maybe a dozen rings on her fingernails while she eats McDonald’s. She’s just like us, right?

Kylie likes to relax at home in a cheetah onesie.

This clearly a new generation of Keeping Up With the Kardashians . Instead of idyllic shots of Calabasas , the transitions between scenes are filled with Kylie’s social media feeds. Other than that, the format is not going to break new ground. We’re following Kylie and her crew as they navigate life in the spotlight.

The Things That Sort of Happen in the Life of Kylie:

At the start of the episode, Jordyn introduces Kylie to the idea of going to prom with a Kylie superfan named Albert, whom she knows… sort of. They call his mom and set up a surprise where lovelorn Albert will get the recognition he deserves. Is this just a fabricated story beat to launch the premiere episode, or is this what Kylie does when we’re not watching? Who can really say (legally)?

When you find out the transponder isn’t working in the private plane and you might have to fly commercial to surprise Albert on prom night.

Kylie isn’t psyched that the replacement private plane is blue, but she is willing to do almost anything—except fly commercial—to see her man, Albert.

They trick Albert into going to a tuxedo fitting on the day of prom even though he doesn’t have a date and shows no signs of having a group to ride along with. Who are you Albert? No one loves tuxedo shopping this much.

Eventually, Kylie and the clan land in Sacramento. They rush to Albert’s secret tuxedo fitting location.

We’re 30 minutes away from the start of prom. Kylie still hasn’t changed or had her makeup done. Albert is moments away from having the night of life or he’s about to get Ross Gellered in front of 5 million people.

A true cliffhanger. On to episode two!

