Finally, we have answers.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart , who recently posed together for a W cover , have been hounded by breakup rumors for months. But in a new interview with Coveteur , Reinhart casually confirmed that the two are indeed together.

When the publication asked about the actress’s Halloween plans, she smoothly dropped that she and Cole are dating again (if they ever broke up at all) in the midst of a conversation about her makeup hobby.

“I am [skilled at special-effect makeup]!" Reinhart said. "Oh my god, I haven’t done that in a really long time, actually. I kind of went from special-effects makeup to face painting. So I’ve done a lot in the past. Now I don’t really have the time, which sounds so stupid, but I really don’t. It takes a lot of time to do those things. I think I’m leaning in towards a character for Halloween. I think I’m going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole. I don’t want to spoil it if it’s not going to happen, but it’s a TV duo.”

We hope they make it happen. Who do you think it is? Ross and Rachel? Jerry and Elaine? Angelica and Jordan? Corey and Topanga? Shiv and Tom?

Reinhart also addressed her relationship in her W cover story. “At first, I didn’t want things private,” she said of her relationship with Sprouse. “Now that I’m X amount of years in, I do appreciate the privacy we have, that he’s encouraged me to take. No one knows how long we’ve been together, and no one will until we’re ready to say it. No one knows how we fell in love, except for our close friends and us. It’s really special.”

“If and when we break up on the show, I don’t know,” she added. “It’s weird being with an actor. You deal with shit no one has to deal with.”

