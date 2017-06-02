You've heard of a sweet sixteen, sure, but this week, Lily-Rose Depp proved that eighteen might be the sweetest birthday of them all. Of course, it helps when you are close friends with Karl Lagerfeld, and the face of Chanel fragrances, and spend your big day in Tokyo for a multi-day high fashion extravaganza.

Which is exactly what the model, and daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, did to ring in her passage into adulthood, as Chanel's Métiers d'Art show in Tokyo doubled as her birthday bash. The teen took to Instagram to document her trip, including an image of her posing against a grafitti-covered wall, wearing a floral sundress and Chanel backpack. Caroline de Maigret captured the official birthday festivities, posting a picture of Depp posing with a multi-tiered cake, with the caption, "Sweet 18. Happy Birthay @lilyrose_depp #CHANELMetiersdArt."

Beyond birthday celebrations, Depp was also a star of the trip from a professional standpoint, opening the show, held on Wednesday. It was a full recreation of the house's Métiers d'Art show originally shown in Paris back in December, during which Depp opened the show , as well. The original Paris-held show also brought out fellow famous faces like Cara Delevingne, Sofia Richie, Pharell Williams, Selah Marley and Sistine Stallone to walk the show; this time around, the latter two made a repeat appearance along Depp.

Taking in the fashion from the sidelines were de Maigret, Tao Okamoto, and Ellie Bamber , a new Lagerfeld darling, apparently, having just appeared front row at the house's Grecian-themed Cruise 2018 show last month. Speaking of the designer's favorite young things, Willow Smith also made an appearance, wearing a see-through top with a black bra underneath, and some very intense red eyeliner. Here, a look at all of the best moments from Chanel's trip to Tokyo, straight from Instagram.

