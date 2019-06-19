Lindsay Lohan has lost both her MTV reality show and her beach club in Mykonos . Apparently that is not how you throw a party in Mykonos, bitch.

According to a report from Page Six , MTV opted not to renew Lohan’s reality show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, for a second season. “There was a renewal idea that producers hoped would perk it up for a second season,” said a source reportedly close to the production. “It would be turned into a show about Lindsay and [her mother] Dina and [her sister] Ali, [but] that wasn’t going to happen.”

Beach Club premiered to solid ratings, but viewership eroded quickly. Reviews were not positive. The show didn’t have “enough drama,” the source continued. “They wanted ‘breakdowns.’ That’s not where [Lohan] is at with her life anymore. Their personal business doesn’t need to be aired on television; it’s already in the papers anyway.”

Page Six also indicated that the club itself has shut down. The phone number listed on TripAdvisor no longer works, and the number at the club’s website redirects you to the Lohan Nightclub in Athens. The site now displays a new message , sending users to a site for a new project called Lohan Seaside, in Athens. “We are very much looking forward to welcoming you at our new all-day summer project Lohan Seaside,” it reads. “Beach bar, restaurant, and the best thematic parties.” The address is listed as Poseidonos Avenue 83, Alimos, Athens, a separate location from the original Lohan Nightclub.

The Mykonos location has apparently been closed for some time. A Facebook commenter wrote that “they advertised being open for [the] summer season, specifically late May. We drove past and it’s literally [deserted]…The Lohan sign is stripped off.”

MTV declined to comment, but Lohan’s rep confirmed that she will not be returning for another season of the show. At least we’ll always have the memes.