Pinterest Composite. Getty Images

Ever since Lorde has been back in the spotlight, promoting her new album Melodrama, the singer has been trying a new look. Back in 2013, Lorde made eggplant-colored lipstick and goth attire her signature. But at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, when Lorde stepped up to the microphone to treat viewers to a live rendition of “Green Light,” the first single from her upcoming sophomore album, Melodrama (produced by Fun. turned solo artist Jack Antonoff), the singer was wearing a mesh bodysuit with a black bra underneath, a single gold chain, and a pair of perfectly worn-in mom jeans. The look wasn’t just a serious departure from her usual performance attire, which consisted of mostly black pieces throughout her “Royals” era back in 2013 (yes, it has really been that long), though it was simultaneously familiar.

Pinterest Ethan Miller/Getty Images

That’s because back in March, Kendall Jenner put forth a very similar outfit when she was at Paris Fashion Week. Like Lorde, Kendall's ensemble consisted of retro, light-wash jeans and a black mesh bodysuit. Kendall’s take on the look was much more daring, as evidenced by her high-cut Sami Miró bodysuit that flashed her hips and plunging neckline. It was also more formal. Instead of reaching for white sneakers, like Lorde, Kendall went full-on runway in a pair of black patent leather pointy-toed boots. To finish off the outfit, she accessorized with a Givenchy clutch, Balenciaga sunglasses, and a Marcelo Burlon coat worn as a shawl.

Pinterest Mehdi Taamallah/Nurphoto/Getty Images

Lorde recently opened up about her new look, which she debuted in her “Green Light” video, telling Vevo Offscreen, “I was very aware that this is the first thing that people had seen from me in three years. I was picking up where I had left off, which was, I always had dark lipstick on and a weird kind of outfit. And this time, I was like, ‘I want to look the way my friends see me.’ I want to feel like I could be any one of the young people who listen to my music.” Mission accomplished.

Kendall Jenner Gets Real: "I'm Weird, I Love My Tits Being Out"