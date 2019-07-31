The zom-com rides again! The first trailer for Little Monsters , starring Lupita Nyong'o and Josh Gad, just hit the Internet, and it's as bloody hilarious as it is bloody. Little Monsters , a Sundance darling from down under, follows ukelele-toting Kindergarten teacher Miss Caroline (Nyong'o) as she and a volunteer chaperone (Alexander England) lead a field trip to a petting zoo, where they will be further entertained by a children's entertainer played by Gad. But that petting zoo just happens to be right next to an army base, and that army base just happens to be dealing with an outbreak of zombies, though they are, thankfully, the slow kind of zombies. To keep complete chaos at bay, Miss Caroline tells her students that the disaster is just a game. Just a really, really high-stakes game.

Little Monsters is like "an R-rated Pixar movie,” says director Abe Forsyth, according to IndieWire . We see it as some combination of Shaun of the Dead , Warm Bodies , A Quiet Place , and The Sound of Music . And no, it has no relation to the 1989 flick of the same name starring Fred Savage and Howie Mandel.

From the trailer, it looks like Little Monsters will allow Nyong'o a chance to finally try a comedic role; she's had moments of dry wit in *Us, Black Panther* and Star Wars , but nothing like going jab-for-jab with Josh Gad. And it'll give her another chance to kick ass because, well, she's Lupita Nyong'o. Don't cross Miss Caroline. Between this and Us , the Academy Award winner is well on her way to becoming the thinking person's scream queen.

Little Monsters hits UK and Irish theaters November 15. No word yet on a stateside release, though Hulu reportedly has the rights, so it might be streaming sooner than not. Check out the full red band trailer below:

