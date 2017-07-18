NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 19: (Exclusive Coverage) Madonna poses backstage at Brooklyn Museum on January 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Brooklyn Museum)

In the age of leaks, Madonna may be one of the biggest victims yet. It's not her e-mails that have been released to the public, but rather personal, handwritten correspondences and personal property, many of which are supposed to go up for auction tomorrow. The proposed lot includes a letter written to Madonna by former boyfriend Tupac Shakur , a letter Madonna wrote criticizing Whitney Houston and Sharon Stone, and other personal items like a hair brush, check book and even the star's used underwear.

Here's the thing: Madonna has no idea how many of these items left her personal possession in the first place, and has filed an emergency motion in court today to have the auction planned by Gotta Have It! Collectible stopped. According to the New York Daily News , Madonna only became aware of the planned auction on July 8th when news of the Shakur letter made its way through the media.

"I became aware through media reports that there was a planned auction of extremely personal, private correspondence I received from a former boyfriend, the late recording artist and actor Tupac Shakur,” wrote Madonna in an affidavit. "I was shocked to learn of the planned auctioning of the Shakur Letter, as I had no idea that the Shakur Letter was no longer in my possession. I have never sold, gifted, transferred or otherwise disposed of the Shakur Letter.”

The Material Girl thinks she knows who may have taken the material from her. In the documents, she points her finger to Darlene Lutz, an art consultant.

“It seems obvious that Defendant Lutz betrayed my trust in an outrageous effort to obtain my possessions without my knowledge or consent and now attempts to profit by auctioning off my personal belongings and private communications to the general public in complete disregard of my rights, especially my right to privacy."

The lot also includes letters to and from other former boyfriends, personal friends, photographs and even previously unreleased recordings.

So far, only two of those letters have been released publicly: the letter from Shakur, and a letter apparently addressed to actor friend John Enos III in which she laments that Houston "has the music career I wish I had" and Stone "has the film career I’ll never have," and then dismisses both as "horribly mediocre."

For the record, Stone seems nonplused and has even come to Madonna's defense. "I think it’s absurd that anyone is publishing your private letters," the actress wrote in a Facebook note. "I love and adore you; won’t be pitted against you by any invasion of our personal journeys."

Madge also seems concerned that the hairbrush up for sale includes stands of her hair.

“I understand that my DNA could be extracted from a piece of my hair," she wrote according to Page Six . "It is outrageous and grossly offensive that my DNA could be auctioned for sale to the general public."

Obviously, Madonna is hoping that a judge agrees with both her and Sharon Stone and rules that her privacy has indeed been violated.

Related: Even Madonna Can't Keep Up With Everything Madonna's Done

See What's Trending in W Video: