After over a year of silly Instagram posts from Elle Fanning , sneak peeks from Michelle Pfeiffer , and short teaser clips, the official trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil has finally arrived.

The sequel to the 2014 film Maleficent once again stars Angelina Jolie as the villainous fairy who curses Princess Aurora and condemns her to sleep forever in the fairy tale we know today as "Sleeping Beauty." In the official trailer, Princess Aurora (Fanning) has fallen in love with a handsome prince (Harris Dickinson ) and asks (well, really, tells) Maleficent about the proposal, to which Maleficent declines. By the end of Maleficent, Princess Aurora—soon to be queen—has formed a sort of agreement with the horned fairy. But in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Queen Ingrith (Pfeiffer) comes through and claims Aurora as her own daughter, despite the fact that it was Maleficent who raised her, and all hell breaks loose in the kingdom. In a showdown between Maleficent and Ingrith, the misunderstood villain battles for Aurora's affection and is sent back to the underworld to be with her own kind.

So which mother figure will Aurora choose, and what will become of Prince Phillip, who has already asked her for her hand in marriage? Well, the trailer leaves a few clues as to what goes down.

Joining Pfeiffer and Jolie in what appears to be a mash-up of Mommie Dearest and the Hans Christian Andersen classic are Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lesley Manville, Juno Temple, and Imelda Staunton. This sequel to one of Disney's darkest fairy tales—which will hit theaters on October 18—comes from a screenplay by Linda Woolverton and Micah Fitzerman-Blue, and Noah Harpster, and will be directed by Joachim Rønning, a filmmaker whose roster of features includes both Bandidas and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

