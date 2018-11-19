Mandy Moore truly took a walk to remember over the weekend. On Sunday evening, she and Taylor Goldsmith tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the backyard of their Pasadena home, E! News reports. The small ceremony began just after sunset, a source told E! News , and included only about 50 of Moore and Goldsmith's closest friends and family members. The source described the wedding as "very boho," meaning "rugs on the floor surrounding the altar" and flower arrangements that were "beautiful, with lots of large feathers."

As seen in a series of Instagram photos shared and quickly deleted by Moore's close friend and go-to makeup artist Jenn Streicher (but, mercifully, saved and reposted by several fan accounts), the actress's ensemble was just as dreamy and unexpected as her wedding. Moore wore a pale pink Rodarte gown covered in barely-there white polka-dots, with a high neckline, a gathered Empire waist adorned with delicate flowers, and several tiers of floaty tulle reaching down to the ground. She wore sparkly pink eyeshadow and pink lipstick to match, and styled her hair in loose, middle-parted waves dotted with tiny flowers. She completed the look with a long illusion veil topped off with a tulle bow.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds and guests like Minka Kelly, Wilmer Valderrama, and Moore's This Is Us costars Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K. Brown headed to the Fig House, an event space in Los Angeles. Another insider told the outlet that rather than a formal sit-down dinner, the reception featured a "number of food stations around the venue, including meat, chicken, vegetarian, raw food, flat bread, cheese and charcuterie, and more," all by the L.A.-based caterers Room Forty. Beverage-wise, guests were treated to "a whiskey station and lots of wine," courtesy of Pharmacie mixologists. After the guests hit the dance floor to live music reportedly provided by Goldsmith himself, as well as Jackson Browne, Johnathan Rice , Blake Mills, and Lenny Goldsmith, they had their pick of "12 different kinds of cake."

Though neither Moore nor Goldsmith has shared any photos from their nuptials, or confirmed the event, that's par for the course for the low-key couple. Rather than making a big to-do of their engagement announcement after Goldsmith popped the question in September of last year, Moore simply started flashing a shiny new piece of jewelry on her left hand and willingly answering wedding-related questions in interviews. In one such interview, the 34-year-old told Us Weekly in October 2017 that the wedding would be equally low-key. "My job allows me to get dressed up, and take pictures, and be the center of attention in a way that makes me slightly uncomfortable. I've never dreamed of emulating that in my real life. So I think I'll probably take the opposite route when it comes to getting married," she said. "I don't think I'm going to have a big, old affair. I think it will be small, and quiet, and private."

More recently, this past May, Moore hinted to E! News that she and Goldsmith were considering taking a page out of Jennifer Aniston's playbook and springing their wedding on unsuspecting guests. "Because it's not going to be some lavish affair, it's maybe something that isn't going to require as much planning, or at least that's what I'm telling myself," she said. "I've already done my girls' weekend: It was sort of a birthday–bachelorette–girls' weekend all rolled into one, and that was fabulous and fantastic, so now I sort of feel like it could happen at a moment's notice. Maybe I won't even tell people, and they'll just show up at the house and it will just unfold."

