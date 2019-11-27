Mariah Carey got the holiday season– her time –started off early this year. While she took to social media to declare that it was officially Christmastime right after Halloween , her holiday dominance has hit an apex right before Thanksgiving. Carey’s classic hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has now broken three Guinness World Records, nabbing the titles for the highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the Hot 100 by a solo artist, the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours, and the most weeks in the UK singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song. She may not have wished for snow, but this seems to have worked out!

All of Carey’s new records will be included in the 2020 edition of the Guinness World Records book. She was given the awards while onstage at the Las Vegas stop of her Christmas tour. She then celebrated the news on Instagram with a series of photos with her children, Monroe and Moroccan, and a rep from Guinness, the whole family decked out in Christmas garb. “Thank you so much Guinness World Records for honoring me with three records in the 2020 book!” she captioned the images. “Michael from @guinessworldrecords presented me with a certificate on stage, so naturally, I asked him to join us for the #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou finale!”

Since its release in 1994, Carey’s iconic track has racked up countless accolades smashed Billboard chart and streaming records (in 2019, the song re-entered the Hot 100 earlier than ever before) . It continues to top the charts during the holiday season, and, fun fact, a British farmer once found that goats produce more milk when listening to the hit on a loop. Mariah Carey remains the undisputed queen of Christmas. And goats. Black Philip is shaking.